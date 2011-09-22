Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Sept 22 Swedish championship result and standings on Thursday. IFK Gothenburg 2 Haecken 2
Playing on Wednesday Halmstad 1 Malmo 5 Elfsborg Boras 3 Helsingborg 2 IFK Norrkoping 1 Gefle 1 Syrianska FC 3 Orebro 1 Trelleborg 0 GAIS Gothenborg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Helsingborg 26 17 7 2 50 22 58 ------------------------- 2 Elfsborg Boras 26 16 3 7 44 28 51 3 AIK Stockholm 26 16 2 8 40 23 50 ------------------------- 4 GAIS Gothenborg 26 14 3 9 42 29 45 ------------------------- 5 Haecken 25 12 7 6 48 27 43 6 IFK Gothenburg 26 11 6 9 37 31 39 7 Malmo 24 10 8 6 29 27 38 8 Kalmar 25 11 4 10 30 27 37 9 Gefle 26 9 9 8 27 34 36 10 Orebro 26 10 2 14 32 38 32 11 IFK Norrkoping 26 8 6 12 29 43 30 12 Djurgarden 24 8 4 12 29 34 28 13 Mjallby AIF 26 8 4 14 26 37 28 ------------------------- 14 Syrianska FC 26 7 3 16 26 41 24 ------------------------- 15 Trelleborg 26 7 3 16 37 57 24 16 Halmstad 26 3 5 18 23 51 14 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
Playing on Friday Djurgarden v Kalmar (1700)
Playing on Saturday Mjallby AIF v Elfsborg Boras (1200) Halmstad v Syrianska FC (1400)
Playing on Sunday GAIS Gothenborg v Helsingborg (1200) IFK Norrkoping v Haecken (1200) Malmo v AIK Stockholm (1430) Trelleborg v Orebro (1430)
Playing on Monday Djurgarden v IFK Gothenburg (1700) Gefle v Kalmar (1700) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 2 Pasto 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Patriotas Boyaca 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Ame
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4 Friday, February 10 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1