- BERNE Dec 14 Troubled Russian-owned Swiss club Neuchatel Xamax had four points deducted over problems with wage and social security payments on Wednesday and faced a new investigation into the possible falsification of documents.

Neuchatel, where Bulat Chagaev has fired four coaches since taking over last May, were penalised three points for failing to pay the players' wages on time in September, the Swiss Football League (SFL) said in a statement.

A fourth point was deducted because the club failed to properly complete paperwork relating to social security payments made in August.

The SFL said it had opened two further cases against the club, one relating to "suspicions of the falsification of documents."

In November, Neuchatel survived a request for bankruptcy made by a players' agent who took the club to court alleging that he was owed 400,000 Swiss francs ($420,000).

However, since then, public prosecutors have opened another case alleging that Chagaev had falsified a letter from a bank he used during the hearing.

Neuchatel have already been fined 20,000 francs by the league for failing to provide requested documents concerning the club's finances.

The points deduction means that Neuchatel will drop from fifth to seven in the 10-team Swiss Super League, which has reached the halfway mark.

