- BERNE Dec 14 Troubled
Russian-owned Swiss club Neuchatel Xamax had four points
deducted over problems with wage and social security payments on
Wednesday and faced a new investigation into the possible
falsification of documents.
Neuchatel, where Bulat Chagaev has fired four coaches since
taking over last May, were penalised three points for failing to
pay the players' wages on time in September, the Swiss Football
League (SFL) said in a statement.
A fourth point was deducted because the club failed to
properly complete paperwork relating to social security payments
made in August.
The SFL said it had opened two further cases against the
club, one relating to "suspicions of the falsification of
documents."
In November, Neuchatel survived a request for bankruptcy
made by a players' agent who took the club to court alleging
that he was owed 400,000 Swiss francs ($420,000).
However, since then, public prosecutors have opened another
case alleging that Chagaev had falsified a letter from a bank he
used during the hearing.
Neuchatel have already been fined 20,000 francs by the
league for failing to provide requested documents concerning the
club's finances.
The points deduction means that Neuchatel will drop from
fifth to seven in the 10-team Swiss Super League, which has
reached the halfway mark.
