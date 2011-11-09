ZURICH Nov 9 One club owner turns a competition into a legal quagmire, another fires four coaches in five months and rioting fans cause a derby match to be suspended.

It sounds like the typically unruly scenario often found in South American domestic soccer, but this is all happening in usually orderly Switzerland.

The country was reminded of its hooliganism problem last month when the FC Zurich-Grasshoppers derby in FIFA's home city was called off in the second half after rival supporters threw fireworks at each other.

Despite a series of measures over the years, Swiss authorities have failed to stamp out trouble and fans regularly smash up trains, fight with police and vandalise stadiums.

Recent four-match bans for two players, Lausanne Sport's Matt Moussilou and Servette Geneva's Xavier Kouassi, have also followed incidents far removed from the idyllic Swiss image of cows grazing peacefully on flower-covered mountainsides.

Moussilou was suspended for fighting with an opponent in the car park after a league game and Kouassi was banned for his unruly protests against the referee after being sent off.

But the real controversy has been in the boardrooms of Sion and Neuchatel Xamax, two unfashionable but belligerent clubs in French-speaking Switzerland.

One of the people involved, Sion president Christian Constantin, is a familiar figures.

He once managed to get a UEFA Cup tie against Spartak Moscow replayed on the grounds that the crossbars at the Russian team's stadium had been eight centimetres too low.

Banned for kicking a linesman in the groin over a controversial penalty in a second division match in 2004, he has employed more than 20 coaches in his nine-year reign, including himself on two occasions.

Having gone unusually quiet earlier this year, he has re-emerged with a vengeance by dragging European soccer's governing body UEFA into a complex legal battle which could throw the Europa League into chaos.

Kicked out of the tournament for fielding ineligible players against Celtic in a preliminary-round tie, Sion took their case to a civil court in the canton of Vaud and obtained an injunction ordering their reinstatement.

Although UEFA's statutes ban clubs from using civil courts, the governing body is also based in Vaud canton and therefore cannot ignore the ruling.

In order to appease the court, UEFA has drawn up plans to reintegrate Sion into the competition, which could lead to chaos and anger the other teams in the group who would be affected.

Embarrassingly, UEFA president Michel Platini was at one point interviewed by prosecutors to explain why UEFA had not yet complied with the court's decision.

UEFA want the case to be settled at the Court of Arbitration for Sport but Sion have said they will continue with the civil case.

GRIMM OUTLOOK

"I am sad and I am angry as well, this is doing so much harm to Swiss football and our image in the whole of Europe," SFL president Thomas Grimm told Reuters.

"If the case continues in the civil court, it could go on for three or four years because we will exercise every right of appeal," he said shaking his head.

FC Zurich president Ancillo Canepa predicted that Sion had bitten off more than they could chew.

"In my opinion, Sion will lose the game," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the International Football Arena conference.

"What they are doing now is very strange, it doesn't help football, but I'm sure Sion will lose.

"For a judge in a small town to decide and have influence over world football is in my opinion is ridiculous," he added, referring to the civil court ruling.

Constantin, however, is in danger of losing the spotlight to Bulat Chageav, the Chechen owner of Neuchatel Xamax.

Since buying the club in May, he has fired four coaches, sacked the administrative staff and parted company with all the club's sponsors. Last month, the players threatened to go on strike over non-payment of wages.

Neuchatel also survived a bankruptcy hearing after an application from a creditor but the Swiss newspapers continue to publish a variety of allegations against Chagaev, who retorts that he is being persecuted.

SFL president Grimm said Chagaev had met all the licensing requirements when he took over the club in May and investors in clubs such as FC Basel and Young Boys had pulled them out of financial trouble.

"This is the first such experience we have had with investors," he said.

Meanwhile, Canepa blamed the town of Neuchatel for failing to back their club.

"The main problem, in my opinion, was one or two years ago when the politicians and businesses in Neuchatel didn't support the club, so they had to look abroad," he said.

"You should blame the Swiss people, not just Chagaev.

"That's the problem in Switzerland, you don't find a lot of businesses or people who want to support professional football," he said.

"Everybody wants to be in the limelight, if you win (a title) all the politicians join the celebrations are on the balcony . But when we need support, they are not there."

