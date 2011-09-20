Berne Sept 20 - Switzerland's image has been damaged by
Sion's use of the civil courts to try and overturn a transfer
ban and be reinstated into the Europa League, the head of the
country's FA said on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, it's a fact that it has damaged our image.
I've heard lots of people wonder how such things can happen in
Switzerland," Peter Gillieron told the Swiss federation (SFV)
website (www.football.ch).
"With both FIFA and the International Olympic Committee
having their headquarters in Switzerland, sport in general, not
just football, is in danger if the rules of the federations are
undone by appeals to civil courts."
Sion were thrown out of the Europa League by soccer's
European governing body UEFA for fielding ineligible players in
their playoff tie against Celtic.
The players in question were signed in the close season
despite the club being subject to a transfer ban imposed by
soccer's world governing body FIFA after Sion were judged to
have incited an Egyptian goalkeeper to break an existing
contract to join them in 2008.
Sion's outspoken president Christian Constantin has taken
the case to a civil court in Vaud, the canton where UEFA's
headquarters its based, and won a "superprovisional" order
ruling that his team should be reinstated.
UEFA has not accepted the ruling and Celtic have taken
Sion's place in the Europa League group stage.
CIVIL COURT
Sion had also used a civil court to overturn a ban on the
players being allowed to play in Switzerland, a ruling which was
accepted by the Swiss League.
"It is recognised that it is difficult for us when civil
courts make decisions which contradict those made by UEFA, but
have to be carried out under Swiss law," said Gillieron.
"I believe UEFA's measures to be correct," he said. "The
continuous appeals to civil courts or a letter addressed to the
Federal Council, asking for an intervention in UEFA and FIFA,
are damaging for sport and for FIFA."
"For my part, I ask if it is acceptable to put in danger
Switzerland's reputation in relation to the world of sport,
because Sion have made a non-authorised transfer and its
president has rebelled instead of accepting and respecting the
sentence against them."
