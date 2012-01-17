ZURICH Jan 17 Russian-owned club
Neuchatel Xamax, already deducted eight points over
problems in paying players' wages and social security
contributions, have been reported to the Swiss FA (SFV)
disciplinary committee over a further breach of regulations.
"The reasons are once again incorrect reports concerning the
payment of wages and social security deductions," said a
statement on the SFV website (www.football.ch). It added that
the problem, reported by the Swiss league's licensing committee,
concerned the payments for November.
Neuchatel have suffered two four-point deductions and Swiss
media have reported that a further penalty could result in the
club being expelled from the country's Super League, which is on
its winter break and re-starts on Feb. 4.
The Swiss Players' Union complained this month that the
Neuchatel squad were owed two months' wages and described the
situation as "unacceptable".
Neuchatel owner Bulat Chagaev, a businessman who hails from
the volatile region of Chechnya, bought the club in May saying
that he wanted to take Neuchatel into the Champions League.
Chagaev has since sacked four coaches and faced a boycott by
fans. He also fired the club's administrative staff last year
and ended all the sponsorship contracts.
In November, Neuchatel survived a request for bankruptcy
made by a players' agent who took the club to court alleging
that he was owed 400,000 Swiss francs.
However, public prosecutors have since opened another case
alleging that Chagaev had falsified a letter from a bank he used
during a hearing.
