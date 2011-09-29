BERNE, Sept 29 Neuchatel Xamax, where
controversial owner Bulat Chagaev has fired four coaches since
his takeover in May, have been reported for failing to supply
information to the league about the club's finances.
The Swiss league said it had asked the disciplinary
committee to take action against the club over the missing
documentation.
"The club has only partially replied to the supplementary
information demanded on its financial situation after the
takeover of the club by Bulat Chagaev," the league said in a
statement.
It said the club's licence application for the current
season had been made by the previous administration before the
takeover.
Chechen-born Chagaev's first four months in charge have been
tumultuous.
In addition to firing four coaches, Chagaev has parted
company will all previous sponsors and dismissed the
administrative staff, a decision which left Neuchatel unable to
print tickets for the opening match of this season.
Neuchatel also announced this month that they were cutting
ties with two of their supporters' clubs.
In another incident, it was widely reported in Swiss media
that Chagaev burst into the dressing room with his bodyguards to
admonish the players during a match against Lausanne Sport.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon;To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more Swiss soccer