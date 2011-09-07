By Brian Homewood
| BERNE, Sept 7
BERNE, Sept 7 It takes something special to make
Switzerland's dour coach Ottmar Hitzfeld show any emotion and
teenager Xherdan Shaqiri's hat-trick against Bulgaria did the
trick.
The 19-year-old brought a half-empty stadium to life and
rescued Switzerland's hopes of reaching Euro 2012, albeit via
the roundabout playoff route, with his stunning treble in
Tuesday's 3-1 win over Bulgaria in Basel
Even more impressively, it brought a broad smile to the face
of Hitzfeld, who one Swiss newspaper described as giving the
same monotone tactical explanations whether his team had won
brilliantly or lost dismally.
Shaqiri's performance added to the hope that Swiss football
has finally uncovered a player with genuine flair and panache, a
reward for intense youth development work which has been carried
out in the country over the last 15 years.
Short and stocky, Kosovo-born Shaqiri made his professional
debut at 17, his international debut less than one year later
and was last month voted as Switzerland's Player of the Year.
He also led Switzerland to the final of the European
under-21 championship in Denmark this year.
He is at his best playing wide on the right wing, then
cutting inside to fire in shots with his left-foot, the route
which led to all three of his goals against Bulgaria.
Many of Europe's biggest clubs have reportedly been eyeing
the player, whose value currently stands at 10 million euros
($14 million) according to the specialist website Transfermarkt.
Football is awash with stories of players such as Shaqiri
who have gone astray, but the youngster appears to be keeping
his feet on the ground.
Staying at FC Basel, where he was raised, rather than going
straight to a big foreign club, where he may have ended up in
the reserves, has also helped his development.
He has already won the Swiss League title twice, the Cup
once and will this season play in the Champions League for the
second time in a row.
Hitzfeld and his club coach Thorsten Fink have both tried to
made sure that Shaqiri does not get carried with the adulation.
"He contacted me personally to make sure I was well prepared
for the media circus that followed... the call-up to the 2010
World Cup squad," Shaqiri said of Hitzfeld in a recent
interview.
"It helped keep my feet on the ground, and those around me
too."
"There will always be setbacks, big and small, but the trick
is to never lose sight of your goal. Just as you should never
forget to have respect and remain humble."
Shaqiri also refuses to be carried away by transfer talk.
"I don't listen to any of that. I concentrate on what I have
to do at FC Basel and perform... that leaves no time to deal
with any speculation," he said.
"If I let myself get distracted, my performance will
suffer."
