BERNE Nov 14 Controversial Sion
president Christian Constantin is demanding damages after
striker Dragan Mrdja suffered a serious knee injury playing for
Serbia in a friendly away to Mexico on Friday.
"We will write to FIFA and the Serbian federation asking for
damages to the value of several million euros," Constantin told
the newspaper Nouvelliste.
"It's necessary to solve this problem where we are obliged
to put players at the service of national teams and receive no
damages when they return to the club with serious injuries."
Sion said on their website (www.fc-sion.ch) that the
27-year-old had injured his right knee during the 2-0 defeat in
Queretaro after coming on as a substitute and would be out of
action for several months.
The European Club Association (ECA) said last year that it
wanted FIFA to introduce an insurance policy to compensate clubs
in such cases.
Sion are involved in a complex legal battle with European
soccer's governing body UEFA over their exclusion from the
Europa League, having defied UEFA and FIFA statutes by taking
the case to a civil court.
Sion were kicked out of the competition for fielding
ineligible players in a qualifying tie against Celtic.
