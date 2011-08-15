BERNE Aug 15 Switzerland has been
warned that it must enforce FIFA statutes after first division
Sion were allowed to field their new signings at the weekend
despite being subject to a transfer ban.
Sion signed six new players during the close season but had
been unable to use them initially as the Swiss Football League
enforced the ban imposed by FIFA in 2009.
The Swiss League backed down at the weekend after the
players took their case to a civil court in Martigny which said
they were entitled to play.
Three of the players -- Mario Mutsch, Guinea midfielder
Pascal Feindouno and former Barcelona player Gabri - were
fielded in the 2-2 draw with FC Lucerne at the weekend.
FIFA statutes ban any football-related disputes from being
taken to the courts and federations which fail to enforce this
can ultimately be suspended.
"FIFA and UEFA, in a letter sent on 10 August, underlined
the strict application of the...regulations and informed the
Swiss Football Association that they are expected to comply with
them and to take the necessary measures to respect them," said
Switzerland-based FIFA in a statement.
"FIFA does not put any pressure on the Swiss Football
Association but, jointly with UEFA, only refers to existing
regulations."
Before its ruling last week, the Swiss League admitted it
had been put "in a very difficult situation" by the conflicting
orders.
Sion are due to face Scottish side Celtic in a Europa League
qualifying tie on Thursday.
The club was banned from signing players for two transfer
periods, starting with the 2010/11 season, after FIFA ruled it
had been guilty of inducing Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary to
break his contract with Cairo-based club Al Ahli in 2008.
Sion say they have already served the ban but FIFA say it
runs until the end of this year.
It is not clear whether Sion, who unsuccessfully appealed to
the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), were confused over the
ban or whether fiery president Christian Constantin was acting
in defiance of FIFA when the signings were made.
Constantin had previously threatened to boycott away matches
if the ban was not lifted by the league.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories