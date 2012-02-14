BERNE, Feb 14 (Reuters) Zambia strike Emmanuel Mayuka has
been allowed to stay in Africa for another week by his Swiss
club Young Boys Berne after helping his country to their
stunning African Nations Cup win.
FIFA regulations say players should return to their clubs 48
hours after ending their participation with their national team,
but Young Boys said they were happy to be flexible even though
they face league leaders FC Basel on Thursday.
The second-placed club said they were also worried about
subjecting the 21-year-old to sub-zero temperatures days after
he played in the heat and humidity of tropical Gabon.
"In view of the historic triumph, the club has decided to
allow Mayuka to take part this week in the celebrations in his
homeland," said Young Boys on their website (www.bscyb.ch).
"The match against Basel will take place in completely
different conditions to the ones in Africa," it added.
Mayuka scored three goals in the tournament and is the only
player of the Zambian squad based with a first-division European
club.
Unrated Zambia beat Ivory Coast on penalties after a 0-0
draw in Sunday's final in Libreville to win the cup for the
first time, playing a few kilometres from the scene of an air
crash which killed 18 of their national team players in 1993.
Unlike some European clubs, who complain at having to
release players, Young Boys have backed Mayuka throughout,
describing the player at one point last week as "the best
advertisement for the club".
Young Boys signed Mayuka from Maccabi Tel Aviv 18 months
ago, on the recommendation of club scout and former Swiss
striker Stephane Chapusiat, for some 1.3 million Swiss francs
($1.41 million).
Swiss media have speculated that the player's current value
is around 13 million francs although the club are not in a rush
to sell.
"We need to take it step by step," said club president Ilja
Kaenzig.
