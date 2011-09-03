By Brian Homewood
| ZURICH, Sept 3
ZURICH, Sept 3 Spaniard Joaquin Caparros has
become the fourth coach to be fired by Neuchatel Xamax since the
modest Swiss club was taken over by Chechen businessman Bulat
Chagaev in May.
Caparros was dismissed after five games in charge, even
though his side were unbeaten in the last four and had climbed
off the bottom of the league.
"It's been an intense month's work and a more than
interesting professional and life experience," the former
Athletic Bilbao coach said on his website
(www.joaquincaparros.com).
His departure came one week after fans displayed banners in
support of the Caparros, who led the Spanish side to sixth in La
Liga last season, during a Swiss League match.
Chagaev took over the small club in the lakeside town in
mid-May, saying he wanted to take the club into the Champions
League, and coach Didier Olle-Nicole was fired on the day of his
arrival.
He was replaced by Bernard Challendes, who saved Neuchatel
from relegation in their final three league games of last season
but was fired after they lost the Cup final 2-0 to Sion.
Brazilian Sonny Anderson was then hired but moved to general
manager because he did not have a coaching licence and Francois
Ciccolini was appointed.
However, Ciccolini was dismissed after two games of the new
season along with Anderson and the entire coaching staff.
Chagaev has also parted with all the club's sponsors and
fired the administrative staff since his arrival, leaving the
club unable to print tickets for their opening match of the
season.
In another extraordinary move, the club fired goalkeeper
Rodrigo Galatto after one game and one week at the club.
(Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories