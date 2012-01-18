BERNE Jan 18 Neuchatel Xamax have
been stripped of their license and kicked out of the Swiss
Super League less than one year after being taken over by
Russian businessman Bulat Chagaev.
The Swiss Football League said in a statement on Wednesday
that the decision was taken because the club was suspected of
falsifying a bank document produced as a financial guarantee
last year.
"The Swiss Football League (SFL) has taken away Neuchatel
Xamax's license for participating in championships organised by
the SFL," said the statement.
Neuchatel have already had eight points deducted for
irregularities in the payment of social security contributions
and players' wages.
Chagaev, a businessman who hails from the volatile region of
Chechnya, bought the club in May saying that he wanted to take
Neuchatel in the Champions League.
He has since sacked four coaches and faced a boycott by
fans.
