By Brian Homewood
BERNE, Jan 18 Neuchatel Xamax have
been stripped of their license and kicked out of the Swiss
Super League less than a year after being taken over by Russian
businessman Bulat Chagaev.
The Swiss Football League said in a statement on Wednesday
that the decision was taken because the club was suspected of
falsifying a bank document produced as a financial guarantee
last year.
"The Swiss Football League (SFL) has taken away Neuchatel
Xamax's license for participating in championships organised by
the SFL," the statement said.
"The disciplinary commission has reached the conclusion that
the conditions for the license are no longer met due to the
non-presentation of financial guarantees.
"The disciplinary commission is also convinced that the
banking guarantee from the Bank of America was not provided by
the latter."
Swiss media have reported that the bank letter was littered
with basic grammatical and spelling mistakes.
Neuchatel have already had eight points deducted for
irregularities in the payment of social security contributions
and players' wages.
Chagaev, a businessman who hails from the volatile region of
Chechnya, bought the club in May saying he wanted to take
Neuchatel into the Champions League.
Since then, he has sacked four coaches, faced a boycott by
fans and fired several players.
He also sacked the entire administrative staff, leaving the
club unable to print tickets for the opening game of the season,
and parted company with all of the club's sponsors.
Chagaev has in turn accused the media of persecuting him
because of his nationality.
The club, whose website (www.xamax.ch) made no reference to
Wednesday's decision but which carries earlier statements saying
they feel they are being attacked from many quarters, have five
days to appeal.
Neuchatel were formed in 1970 by the merger of two clubs and
the team have won the Swiss league twice, in 1987 and 1988.
Their expulsion means the Swiss league, which has reached
the halfway mark, will be reduced to nine teams when it resumes
in February.
The season has already featured another top flight club,
Sion, being deducted 36 points for fielding six players who were
signed when the club was subject to a FIFA transfer ban.
FIFA threatened Switzerland with an international suspension
after Sion took their case to a civil court.
