Oct 22 Results and standings from the
Swiss
championship on Saturday
FC Lausanne-Sport 1 Thun 0
Luzern 1 Neuchatel Xamax 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Luzern 12 7 3 2 18 7 24
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 11 6 3 2 20 11 21
3 Sion 11 6 2 3 17 12 20
-------------------------
4 Basel 11 5 4 2 26 13 19
-------------------------
5 Neuchatel Xamax 12 5 3 4 14 15 18
6 Thun 12 4 4 4 14 14 16
7 Servette 11 3 3 5 16 20 12
8 FC Zurich 10 3 1 6 16 16 10
-------------------------
9 FC Lausanne-Sport 12 2 2 8 9 27 8
-------------------------
10 Grasshoppers 10 2 1 7 8 23 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
Young Boys v Grasshoppers (1400)
FC Zurich v Basel (1400)
Servette v Sion (1400)