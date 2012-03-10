March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship on Saturday. Sion 1 Thun 0 Grasshoppers 0 Basel 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Basel 23 14 7 2 46 20 49 ------------------------- 2 Luzern 23 10 7 6 30 20 37 3 Young Boys 23 9 8 6 32 22 35 ------------------------- 4 Thun 23 8 7 8 25 24 31 ------------------------- 5 Servette 22 9 3 10 30 34 30 6 FC Zurich 23 7 5 11 30 30 26 7 Grasshoppers 23 6 2 15 20 44 20 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 21 3 5 13 16 44 14 ------------------------- 9 Sion * 23 11 5 7 28 19 2 ------------------------- 10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26 ------------------------- * Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 11 FC Lausanne-Sport v FC Zurich (1500) Servette v Luzern (1500)