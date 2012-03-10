March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Swiss championship on Saturday.
Sion 1 Thun 0
Grasshoppers 0 Basel 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 23 14 7 2 46 20 49
-------------------------
2 Luzern 23 10 7 6 30 20 37
3 Young Boys 23 9 8 6 32 22 35
-------------------------
4 Thun 23 8 7 8 25 24 31
-------------------------
5 Servette 22 9 3 10 30 34 30
6 FC Zurich 23 7 5 11 30 30 26
7 Grasshoppers 23 6 2 15 20 44 20
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 21 3 5 13 16 44 14
-------------------------
9 Sion * 23 11 5 7 28 19 2
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 11
FC Lausanne-Sport v FC Zurich (1500)
Servette v Luzern (1500)