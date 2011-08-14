Aug 14 Results and standings from the Swiss
championship on Sunday
Thun 5 FC Lausanne-Sport 2
Grasshoppers 0 Young Boys 3
Neuchatel Xamax 0 Servette 0
Played on Saturday
Basel 1 FC Zurich 2
Sion 1 Luzern 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Thun 5 3 2 0 10 3 11
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 5 2 3 0 8 4 9
3 Luzern 5 2 3 0 6 2 9
-------------------------
4 Sion 5 2 2 1 9 6 8
-------------------------
5 Servette 5 2 2 1 9 7 8
6 FC Zurich 5 2 0 3 11 7 6
7 Basel 5 1 3 1 9 8 6
8 Grasshoppers 5 1 1 3 4 14 4
-------------------------
9 FC Lausanne-Sport 5 1 0 4 6 13 3
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax 5 0 2 3 0 8 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation