Oct 26 Swiss championship results and
standings on Wednesday.
Sion 0 Basel 1
Thun 0 FC Zurich 2
Grasshoppers 1 Servette 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 13 7 4 2 28 13 25
-------------------------
2 Luzern 12 7 3 2 18 7 24
3 Sion 13 7 2 4 19 13 23
-------------------------
4 Young Boys 12 6 3 3 20 12 21
-------------------------
5 Neuchatel Xamax 12 5 3 4 14 15 18
6 Thun 13 4 4 5 14 16 16
7 Servette 13 4 3 6 20 23 15
8 FC Zurich 12 4 1 7 18 17 13
-------------------------
9 Grasshoppers 12 3 1 8 10 27 10
-------------------------
10 FC Lausanne-Sport 12 2 2 8 9 27 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Playing on Thursday (GMT)
Luzern v FC Lausanne-Sport (1745)
Neuchatel Xamax v Young Boys (1745)
Playing on Saturday
Sion v Thun (1545)
Basel v Grasshoppers (1745)
Playing on Sunday
Young Boys v FC Lausanne-Sport (1500)
FC Zurich v Luzern (1500)
Servette v Neuchatel Xamax (1500)