Dec 10 Results and standings from the Swiss
championship on Saturday
Thun 1 Young Boys 1
FC Zurich 1 Sion 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Basel 17 11 4 2 37 16 37
-------------------------
2 Luzern 17 9 4 4 24 13 31
3 Sion 18 9 4 5 26 17 31
-------------------------
4 Young Boys 18 7 6 5 26 17 27
-------------------------
5 Neuchatel Xamax 17 7 4 6 21 21 25
6 Thun 18 6 5 7 21 21 23
7 Servette 17 6 3 8 23 28 21
8 FC Zurich 18 6 3 9 26 26 21
-------------------------
9 Grasshoppers 17 6 1 10 18 34 19
-------------------------
R10 FC Lausanne-Sport 17 2 2 13 14 43 8
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 11
FC Lausanne-Sport v Grasshoppers (1500)
Luzern v Servette (1500)
Neuchatel Xamax v Basel (1500)