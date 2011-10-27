Angola's president orders inquiry into stadium stampede that killed 17
LUANDA, Feb 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
Oct 27 Swiss championship results and standings on Thursday. Luzern 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Neuchatel Xamax 0 Young Boys 0
Played on Wednesday Sion 0 Basel 1 Thun 0 FC Zurich 2 Grasshoppers 1 Servette 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Luzern 13 8 3 2 20 7 27 ------------------------- 2 Basel 13 7 4 2 28 13 25 3 Sion 13 7 2 4 19 13 23 ------------------------- 4 Young Boys 13 6 4 3 20 12 22 ------------------------- 5 Neuchatel Xamax 13 5 4 4 14 15 19 6 Thun 13 4 4 5 14 16 16 7 Servette 13 4 3 6 20 23 15 8 FC Zurich 12 4 1 7 18 17 13 ------------------------- 9 Grasshoppers 12 3 1 8 10 27 10 ------------------------- 10 FC Lausanne-Sport 13 2 2 9 9 29 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
Playing on Saturday Sion v Thun (1545) Basel v Grasshoppers (1745)
Playing on Sunday Young Boys v FC Lausanne-Sport (1500) FC Zurich v Luzern (1500) Servette v Neuchatel Xamax (1500) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
MUMBAI, Feb 11 India's hopes of developing as a soccer-playing nation are reliant on regular participation in tournaments like the Asian Cup, captain Sunil Chhetri told Reuters.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, February 10 Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9 6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5