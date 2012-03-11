March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Swiss championship on Sunday
FC Lausanne-Sport 0 FC Zurich 1
Servette 2 Luzern 1
Saturday, March 10
Sion 1 Thun 0
Grasshoppers 0 Basel 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 23 14 7 2 46 20 49
-------------------------
2 Luzern 24 10 7 7 31 22 37
3 Young Boys 23 9 8 6 32 22 35
-------------------------
4 Servette 23 10 3 10 32 35 33
-------------------------
5 Thun 23 8 7 8 25 24 31
6 FC Zurich 24 8 5 11 31 30 29
7 Grasshoppers 23 6 2 15 20 44 20
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 22 3 5 14 16 45 14
-------------------------
9 Sion * 23 11 5 7 28 19 2
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation