Dec 11 Results and standings from the Swiss
championship on Sunday
FC Lausanne-Sport 2 Grasshoppers 1
Luzern 1 Servette 2
Neuchatel Xamax 1 Basel 1
Saturday, December 10
Thun 1 Young Boys 1
FC Zurich 1 Sion 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Basel 18 11 5 2 38 17 38
-------------------------
2 Luzern 18 9 4 5 25 15 31
3 Sion 18 9 4 5 26 17 31
-------------------------
4 Young Boys 18 7 6 5 26 17 27
-------------------------
5 Neuchatel Xamax 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
6 Servette 18 7 3 8 25 29 24
7 Thun 18 6 5 7 21 21 23
8 FC Zurich 18 6 3 9 26 26 21
-------------------------
9 Grasshoppers 18 6 1 11 19 36 19
-------------------------
R10 FC Lausanne-Sport 18 3 2 13 16 44 11
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation