Aug 20 Results and standings from the Swiss
championship on Saturday
Luzern 3 Basel 1
FC Zurich 0 Neuchatel Xamax 2
Servette 3 Grasshoppers 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Luzern 6 3 3 0 9 3 12
-------------------------
2 Thun 5 3 2 0 10 3 11
3 Young Boys 5 2 3 0 8 4 9
-------------------------
4 Sion 5 2 2 1 9 6 8
-------------------------
5 Servette 6 2 2 2 12 11 8
6 Grasshoppers 6 2 1 3 8 17 7
7 FC Zurich 6 2 0 4 11 9 6
8 Basel 6 1 3 2 10 11 6
-------------------------
9 Neuchatel Xamax 6 1 2 3 2 8 5
-------------------------
10 FC Lausanne-Sport 5 1 0 4 6 13 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 21
Young Boys v Thun (1400)
FC Lausanne-Sport v Sion (1515)