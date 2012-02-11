Feb 11 Result and standings from the Swiss
championship on Saturday
Thun 1 Luzern 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 19 11 6 2 38 17 39
-------------------------
2 Luzern 20 9 6 5 27 17 33
3 Young Boys 19 8 6 5 29 18 30
-------------------------
4 Thun 20 7 6 7 23 22 27
-------------------------
5 Servette 19 7 3 9 26 32 24
6 FC Zurich 19 6 4 9 27 27 22
7 Grasshoppers 19 6 1 12 19 37 19
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 18 3 2 13 16 44 11
-------------------------
9 Sion * 19 9 5 5 26 17 -4
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel were deducted 8
points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 11
FC Lausanne-Sport v Basel (1430) Postponed
Sunday, February 12
Sion v Young Boys (1500)
FC Zurich v Grasshoppers (1500)