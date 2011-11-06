Nov 6 Swiss championship results and
standings on Sunday
Grasshoppers 2 Sion 1
Neuchatel Xamax 3 FC Zurich 1
Servette 1 Young Boys 0
Played on Saturday
FC Lausanne-Sport 2 Basel 3
Thun 3 Luzern 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 15 9 4 2 35 16 31
-------------------------
2 Luzern 15 8 4 3 22 11 28
3 Sion 15 8 2 5 22 15 26
-------------------------
4 Young Boys 15 7 4 4 24 14 25
-------------------------
5 Neuchatel Xamax 15 6 4 5 18 18 22
6 Servette 15 6 3 6 23 24 21
7 Thun 15 5 4 6 17 19 19
8 FC Zurich 14 4 2 8 20 21 14
-------------------------
9 Grasshoppers 14 4 1 9 13 32 13
-------------------------
10 FC Lausanne-Sport 15 2 2 11 12 36 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
