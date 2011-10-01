Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Oct 1 Results and standings from the Swiss championship on Saturday Basel 3 Servette 0 Neuchatel Xamax 4 Thun 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Luzern 10 7 3 0 17 4 24 ------------------------- 2 Basel 11 5 4 2 26 13 19 3 Young Boys 10 5 3 2 19 11 18 ------------------------- 4 Sion 10 5 2 3 16 12 17 ------------------------- 5 Thun 11 4 4 3 14 13 16 6 Neuchatel Xamax 11 4 3 4 12 14 15 7 Servette 11 3 3 5 16 20 12 8 FC Zurich 10 3 1 6 16 16 10 ------------------------- 9 Grasshoppers 10 2 1 7 8 23 7 ------------------------- 10 FC Lausanne-Sport 10 1 2 7 8 26 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 2 Young Boys v Luzern (1400) Sion v FC Lausanne-Sport (1400) Grasshoppers v FC Zurich (1400)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (