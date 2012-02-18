Feb 18 Swiss championship result and standings
on Saturday.
FC Zurich 1 Thun 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 20 11 7 2 40 19 40
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 21 9 7 5 32 20 34
3 Luzern 20 9 6 5 27 17 33
-------------------------
4 Thun 21 7 7 7 24 23 28
-------------------------
5 FC Zurich 21 7 5 9 30 28 26
6 Servette 19 7 3 9 26 32 24
7 Grasshoppers 20 6 1 13 19 39 19
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 18 3 2 13 16 44 11
-------------------------
9 Sion * 20 9 5 6 26 18 -4
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel were deducted 8
points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Playing on Sunday
FC Lausanne-Sport v Luzern (1500)
Servette v Grasshoppers (1500)