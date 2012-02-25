Feb 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swiss championship on Saturday
Basel 1 FC Zurich 0
Luzern 2 Young Boys 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 21 12 7 2 41 19 43
-------------------------
2 Luzern 22 10 7 5 29 17 37
3 Young Boys 22 9 7 6 32 22 34
-------------------------
4 Thun 21 7 7 7 24 23 28
-------------------------
5 Servette 20 8 3 9 29 33 27
6 FC Zurich 22 7 5 10 30 29 26
7 Grasshoppers 21 6 1 14 20 42 19
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 19 3 3 13 16 44 12
-------------------------
9 Sion * 20 9 5 6 26 18 -4
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel were deducted 8
points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
Sion v Servette (1500)
Grasshoppers v FC Lausanne-Sport (1500)