Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday. Sion 0 Servette 1 Grasshoppers 0 FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Saturday, February 25 Basel 1 FC Zurich 0 Luzern 2 Young Boys 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Basel 21 12 7 2 41 19 43 ------------------------- 2 Luzern 22 10 7 5 29 17 37 3 Young Boys 22 9 7 6 32 22 34 ------------------------- 4 Servette 21 9 3 9 30 33 30 ------------------------- 5 Thun 21 7 7 7 24 23 28 6 FC Zurich 22 7 5 10 30 29 26 7 Grasshoppers 22 6 2 14 20 42 20 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 20 3 4 13 16 44 13 ------------------------- 9 Sion * 21 9 5 7 26 19 -4 ------------------------- 10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26 ------------------------- * Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel were deducted 8 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation