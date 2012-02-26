Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swiss championship matches on Sunday.
Sion 0 Servette 1
Grasshoppers 0 FC Lausanne-Sport 0
Saturday, February 25
Basel 1 FC Zurich 0
Luzern 2 Young Boys 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 21 12 7 2 41 19 43
-------------------------
2 Luzern 22 10 7 5 29 17 37
3 Young Boys 22 9 7 6 32 22 34
-------------------------
4 Servette 21 9 3 9 30 33 30
-------------------------
5 Thun 21 7 7 7 24 23 28
6 FC Zurich 22 7 5 10 30 29 26
7 Grasshoppers 22 6 2 14 20 42 20
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 20 3 4 13 16 44 13
-------------------------
9 Sion * 21 9 5 7 26 19 -4
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel were deducted 8
points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation