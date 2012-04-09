April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
S wiss championship matches on Monday:
Young Boys 1 FC Lausanne-Sport 3
Servette 0 Thun 2
Saturday, April 7
Luzern 1 Basel 1
Sion 2 FC Zurich 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 27 17 8 2 57 23 59
-------------------------
2 Luzern 27 11 9 7 33 23 42
3 Young Boys 27 10 9 8 39 29 39
-------------------------
4 Thun 27 10 7 10 31 31 37
-------------------------
5 Servette 27 10 4 13 34 46 34
6 FC Zurich 27 8 7 12 35 35 31
7 Grasshoppers 26 7 2 17 22 47 23
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 27 5 5 17 22 52 20
-------------------------
9 Sion * 27 14 6 7 33 20 12
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
