April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from S wiss championship matches on Monday: Young Boys 1 FC Lausanne-Sport 3 Servette 0 Thun 2

Saturday, April 7 Luzern 1 Basel 1 Sion 2 FC Zurich 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Basel 27 17 8 2 57 23 59 ------------------------- 2 Luzern 27 11 9 7 33 23 42 3 Young Boys 27 10 9 8 39 29 39 ------------------------- 4 Thun 27 10 7 10 31 31 37 ------------------------- 5 Servette 27 10 4 13 34 46 34 6 FC Zurich 27 8 7 12 35 35 31 7 Grasshoppers 26 7 2 17 22 47 23 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 27 5 5 17 22 52 20 ------------------------- 9 Sion * 27 14 6 7 33 20 12 ------------------------- 10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26 ------------------------- * Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation