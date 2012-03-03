March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Thun 1 Servette 0
FC Zurich 0 Sion 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 21 12 7 2 41 19 43
-------------------------
2 Luzern 22 10 7 5 29 17 37
3 Young Boys 22 9 7 6 32 22 34
-------------------------
4 Thun 22 8 7 7 25 23 31
-------------------------
5 Servette 22 9 3 10 30 34 30
6 FC Zurich 23 7 5 11 30 30 26
7 Grasshoppers 22 6 2 14 20 42 20
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 20 3 4 13 16 44 13
-------------------------
9 Sion * 22 10 5 7 27 19 -1
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 4
Basel v Luzern (1500)
FC Lausanne-Sport v Young Boys (1500)
