Sept 10 Swiss championship results and standings
on Saturday.
Luzern 3 FC Zurich 1
Servette 0 Basel 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Luzern 8 5 3 0 13 4 18
-------------------------
2 Thun 7 4 2 1 13 5 14
3 Basel 8 3 3 2 16 12 12
-------------------------
4 Sion 7 3 2 2 11 10 11
-------------------------
5 Servette 8 3 2 3 16 15 11
6 Young Boys 7 2 3 2 10 9 9
7 FC Zurich 8 3 0 5 15 14 9
8 Grasshoppers 7 2 1 4 8 18 7
-------------------------
9 Neuchatel Xamax 7 1 3 3 4 10 6
-------------------------
10 FC Lausanne-Sport 7 1 1 5 8 17 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
FC Lausanne-Sport v Young Boys (1400)
Thun v Sion (1400)
Neuchatel Xamax v Grasshoppers (1400)
