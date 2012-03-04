March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swiss championship on Sunday
Basel 3 Luzern 1
FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Young Boys 0
Saturday, March 3
Thun 1 Servette 0
FC Zurich 0 Sion 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 22 13 7 2 44 20 46
-------------------------
2 Luzern 23 10 7 6 30 20 37
3 Young Boys 23 9 8 6 32 22 35
-------------------------
4 Thun 22 8 7 7 25 23 31
-------------------------
5 Servette 22 9 3 10 30 34 30
6 FC Zurich 23 7 5 11 30 30 26
7 Grasshoppers 22 6 2 14 20 42 20
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 21 3 5 13 16 44 14
-------------------------
9 Sion * 22 10 5 7 27 19 -1
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation