March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship on Sunday Basel 3 Luzern 1 FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Young Boys 0

Saturday, March 3 Thun 1 Servette 0 FC Zurich 0 Sion 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Basel 22 13 7 2 44 20 46 ------------------------- 2 Luzern 23 10 7 6 30 20 37 3 Young Boys 23 9 8 6 32 22 35 ------------------------- 4 Thun 22 8 7 7 25 23 31 ------------------------- 5 Servette 22 9 3 10 30 34 30 6 FC Zurich 23 7 5 11 30 30 26 7 Grasshoppers 22 6 2 14 20 42 20 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 21 3 5 13 16 44 14 ------------------------- 9 Sion * 22 10 5 7 27 19 -1 ------------------------- 10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26 ------------------------- * Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation