Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Sept 22 Swiss championship results and standings on Thursday. Sion 2 Grasshoppers 0 Servette 0 Luzern 2
Played on Wednesday Young Boys 4 Neuchatel Xamax 1 Basel 6 FC Lausanne-Sport 0 FC Zurich 0 Thun 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Luzern 9 6 3 0 15 4 21 ------------------------- 2 Sion 9 5 2 2 16 10 17 3 Basel 9 4 3 2 22 12 15 ------------------------- 4 Young Boys 9 4 3 2 17 10 15 ------------------------- 5 Thun 9 4 3 2 13 8 15 6 Servette 9 3 2 4 16 17 11 7 FC Zurich 9 3 1 5 15 14 10 8 Neuchatel Xamax 9 2 3 4 7 14 9 ------------------------- 9 Grasshoppers 9 2 1 6 8 22 7 ------------------------- 10 FC Lausanne-Sport 9 1 1 7 8 26 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT) Thun v Basel (1545) FC Zurich v Young Boys (1545)
Playing on Sunday FC Lausanne-Sport v Servette (1400) Luzern v Sion (1400) Grasshoppers v Neuchatel Xamax (1400) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 2 Pasto 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Patriotas Boyaca 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Ame
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4 Friday, February 10 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1