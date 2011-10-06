Oct 6 UEFA is looking forward to appearing
before a Swiss civil court to explain why a court order saying
Sion should be readmitted to the Europa League is wrong, a
senior official at European soccer's governing body said on
Thursday.
"We will explain to them the sporting reasons and the
sporting justice reasons why Sion should not be readmitted to
the competition," UEFA general secretary Gianni Infantino told
reporters referring to himself and his president Michel Platini.
Swiss side Sion were thrown out of the Europa League for
fielding six players deemed ineligible and have been replaced by
Scottish team Celtic who have already played two group matches.
However, a Swiss court this week again demanded that UEFA
reinstated Sion despite the huge difficulties of doing so with
the competition already underway.
"After hearing both parties, the Civil Court of the Canton of
Vaud has again repudiated UEFA and ruled in favor of FC Sion," a
club statement said on Wednesday.
"Under penalty, the order is again made against UEFA to
reinstate the Sion team in Group I of the Europa League
immediately. The decision is immediately enforceable.
"In addition, UEFA will pay a fine of 1,000 Swiss francs
($1,086) for each day of non-performance of the judge's order."
Sion were banned by FIFA from signing players for two
transfer periods for inducing an Egyptian goalkeeper to break
his contract with his team to join them in 2008.
The club said they believed the ban ended this summer and
made six new signings but soccer's world governing body said it
was still in force, prompting a long legal battle which Sion now
think they have won.
Earlier this week, the club dropped their appeal to the
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the Swiss soccer
league after the six players who were refused registration were
finally told by the league that they were eligible to play.
($1 = 0.920 Swiss Francs)
