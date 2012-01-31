LONDON Jan 31 Premier League strugglers
Queens Park Rangers splashed out on strikers Bobby Zamora and
Djibril Cisse on deadline day, while there was a flurry of
action at Tottenham Hotspur and in Italy, but generally the
January transfer window ended up a damp squib.
Zamora signed from Fulham and Cisse from Lazio as England
again outshone the rest of Europe in terms of spending, even if
there was nothing remotely as big as last year's late Fernando
Torres and Andy Carroll drama.
Premier League high-fliers Spurs, always busy on deadline
day, surprisingly took injury-prone Louis Saha from Everton and
let fellow striker Roman Pavlyuchenko talk to Lokomotiv Moscow.
Qatari-backed French league leaders Paris St Germain
continued their spending from August with the purchase of Thiago
Motta from Inter Milan, who let Sulley Muntari join rivals AC
Milan on loan amid other deals at Claudio Ranieri's side.
Accountants Deloitte said that in this year's window up
until Monday, Premier League spending had reached 35 million
pounds ($55.23 million) compared to 90 million last year even
before Torres joined Chelsea from Liverpool for 50 million and
Carroll went to Liverpool from Newcastle United for 35 million.
Global economic woes may have been a factor in the slowdown
this January, especially in Spain where many cash-strapped clubs
have barely made any signings in the window, but experts doubt
it had a major impact on the Premier League.
"I don't think the lack of activity in this transfer window
is due to the economic outlook," Mishcon de Reya sports lawyer
Adam Morallee told Reuters.
"I think it is just a case of the big clubs thinking they
will wait until the summer to buy."
Torres and Carroll struggling at their new sides is another
reason why clubs have been reluctant to do business in January,
when values are inflated compared to the close season and
recruits can upset a team's balance mid-campaign.
"Some managers have been openly sceptical about spending in
January transfer window unless you happen to find the right
player available," Paul Rawnsley, director at Deloitte's Sports
Business Group, told Reuters.
"It's back to normal. Last year was very different
especially on the last day. Last year was higher than ever."
OUTCAST TEVEZ
Premier League title contenders Manchester City drafted in
David Pizarro from AS Roma on loan but Carlos Tevez, the most
talked about man in the window having burned his bridges at
City, ended up going nowhere and remains an outcast.
City boss Roberto Mancini has not picked the Argentine since
he refused to warm up as a substitute in September but bids from
Milan, PSG and Inter fell through.
The fact City were among several European clubs actually
playing matches on deadline day also affected business, although
Everton signed Nikica Jelavic from Rangers to replace Saha.
The onset of UEFA'S financial fairplay, where clubs have to
balance football expenditure to take part in European
competition, has also had an effect as teams rein in spending to
prepare for the new rules.
"It's certainly on the minds of management and boardrooms in
England and other countries," added Rawnsley, who said English
clubs were finally waking up to the UEFA threat despite extra
television income in the Premier League boosting coffers.
"History shows the amount of spending by English clubs in
January has always been significantly ahead of Spain, Germany,
Italy and France. The strength in the English league is that
revenues are more shared out."
IAQUINTA EXIT
One English club eyeing financial fairplay are Chelsea, who
reduced their losses and posted a record annual turnover on
Tuesday, saying they were focused on meeting UEFA's new rules.
They also signed Racing Genk's Kevin de Bruyne for June.
In Germany, Hoffenheim signed Wolfsburg striker Srdjan Lakic
on loan until the end of the season to fill the gap left by
Vedad Ibisevic's move to Stuttgart, who sold Pavel Pogrebnyak to
Fulham as Zamora's replacement.
Bayer Leverkusen brought in Tottenham defender Vedran
Corluka on loan until the end of the season.
Inter Milan claimed a South American double with the capture
of Brazilian starlet Juan from Internacional and Colombian
midfielder Fredy Guarin from Porto while they also recruited
Angelo Palombo from Sampdoria as Muntari and Thiago Motta left.
In other confirmed deals in Italy, leaders Juventus loaned
out striker Vincenzo Iaquinta to struggling Cesena while signing
Simone Padoin from Atalanta.
It was not just deadline day that failed to produce.
England's Gary Cahill joined Chelsea from Bolton Wanderers
for a reported 7 million pounds earlier in the month-long window
and Maxi Lopez signed for Milan from Catania but the likes of
Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United - who instead
brought Paul Scholes out of retirement - were largely unmoved.
