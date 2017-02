Jan 31 List of major European moves after the transfer window closed at 2300 GMT on Tuesday (estimated cost in millions of dollars).

Cost Balazs Dzsudzsak Anzi Makhachkala to Dynamo Moscow 19 Papiss Cisse Freiburg to Newcastle United 15.4

Moussa Sow Lille to Fenerbahce 13.2 Nikica Jelavic Rangers to Everton 12.6 Gary Cahill Bolton Wanderers to Chelsea 11.2 Alex Chelsea to Paris St Germain 6.6 Vedad Ibisevic Hoffenheim to Stuttgart 6.6 Thiago Motta Inter Milan to PSG undisclosed Mevlut Erding PSG to Stade Rennes undisclosed Santiago Silva Fiorentina to Boca Juniors undisclosed Darron Gibson Manchester United to Everton undisclosed Nicolas Anelka Chelsea to Shanghai Shenhua undisclosed Bobby Zamora Fulham to Queens Park Rangers undisclosed Djibril Cisse Lazio to Queens Park Rangers undisclosed

Thierry Henry New York Red Bulls to Arsenal loan Taye Taiwo AC Milan to QPR loan Federico Macheda Manchester United to QPR loan Emmanuel Frimpong Arsenal to Wolverhampton Wanderers loan Maxi Lopez Catania to AC Milan loan Martin Caceres Sevilla to Juventus loan Anthony Modeste Bordeaux to Blackburn Rovers loan Marco Borriello AS Roma to Juventus loan Robbie Keane Los Angeles Galaxy to Aston Villa loan Landon Donovan LA Galaxy to Everton loan

Luca Toni Juventus to Al Nasr free Carlos Kameni Espanyol to Malaga free David Trezeguet Baniyas to River Plate free

