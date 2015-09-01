LONDON, Sept 1 A list of the major transfers in
the latest European transfer window (estimated cost in millions
of dollars).
Player From To Fee
Kevin De Bruyne VfL Wolfsburg Manchester City 80
Raheem Sterling Liverpool Manchester City 76
Angel Di Maria Manchester United Paris St Germain 68
Anthony Martial Monaco Manchester United 55
Christian Benteke Aston Villa Liverpool 50
Nicolas Otamendi Valencia Manchester City 48
Roberto Firmino Hoffenheim Liverpool 44
Arturo Vidal Juventus Bayern Munich 40
Julian Draxler Schalke 04 VfL Wolfsburg 39
Mateo Kovacic Inter Milan Real Madrid 38
(Compiled by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)