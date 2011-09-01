Sept 1 List of major European moves after the international transfer window closed on Wednesday (estimated cost in dollars).

Cost (millions) Sergio Aguero Atletico Madrid to Manchester City 64.8 Javier Pastore Palermo to Paris St Germain 60.5 Radamel Falcao Porto to Atletico Madrid 57.6 Samuel Eto'o Inter Milan to Anzhi Makhachkala 43.2 Juan Mata Valencia to Chelsea 43.2 Cesc Fabregas Arsenal to Barcelona 41.8 Samir Nasri Arsenal to Manchester City 40.7 Alexis Sanchez Udinese to Barcelona 37.4 Jordan Henderson Sunderland to Liverpool 32.5 Stewart Downing Aston Villa to Liverpool 32.5 Romelu Lukaku Anderlecht to Chelsea 32.5 David De Gea Atletico Madrid to Manchester United 29.3 Phil Jones Blackburn Rovers to Manchester United 27.7 Ashley Young Aston Villa to Manchester United 24.4 Raul Meireles Liverpool to Chelsea 19.5 Gervinho Lille to Arsenal 19.5 Bojan Krkic Barcelona to AS Roma 17.3 Mikel Arteta Everton to Arsenal 16.3 Peter Crouch Tottenham Hotspur to Stoke City 16.3 Kevin Gameiro Lorient to Paris St Germain 15.8 Per Mertesacker Werder Bremen to Arsenal 14.7 Blaise Matuidi St Etienne to Paris St Germain 14.4 Wilson Palacios Tottenham Hotspur to Stoke City 13.0 Dimitri Payet St Etienne to Lille 12.9 Jeremy Menez AS Roma to Paris St Germain 11.5 Gael Clichy Arsenal to Manchester City 11.4 Sebastian Coates Nacional to Liverpool 11.4 Charlie Adam Blackpool to Liverpool 9.7 Davide Santon Inter Milan to Newcastle United 8.1 Diego Forlan Atletico Madrid to Inter Milan 7.2 David Ngog Liverpool to Bolton Wanderers 6.5 Robbie Keane Tottenham Hotspur to LA Galaxy 5.6 Park Chu-young Monaco to Arsenal 4.8 Owen Hargreaves Unattached to Manchester City Joe Cole Liverpool to Lille Loan Emmanuel Adebayor Manchester City to Tottenham Hotspur Loan Goran Pandev Inter Milan to Napoli Loan

