June 23 UEFA have expressed "disappointment and
surprise" at the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision
to clear Turkey's Bursaspor to take part in next season's Europa
League.
UEFA had banned the 2010 Turkish champions from European
competition for one year for failing to pay outstanding transfer
fees dating back to 2007.
On Friday, CAS ruled that Bursaspor be excluded from one
UEFA club competition for which it qualifies in the next four
years, but that this exclusion be suspended for a probationary
period of three years.
CAS increased UEFA's fine imposed on Bursaspor from 50,000
to 250,000 euros ($313,400).
"UEFA is of the firm opinion that it is imperative for clubs
to pay their debts to other football clubs, and will remain
vigilant to ensure that this happens in accordance with the
rules laid down in the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair
Play regulations," UEFA said in a statement on its website
(www.uefa.com) on Saturday.
"These basic principles of good conduct should be strongly
supported, and not undermined, by any future rulings from CAS."
Bursaspor finished eighth in the 'regular' championship last
season but qualified for the Europa League after winning a
four-team playoff.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
