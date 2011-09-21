By Ece Toksabay
ISTANBUL, Sept 21
ISTANBUL, Sept 21 Turkish champions Fenerbahce
played Manisaspor in front of women and children only after men
were banned as part of a plan by Turkey's Football Federation
(TFF) to stamp out hooliganism.
The TFF initially ordered Fenerbahce to play their first two
games of the season in an empty stadium after fans stormed the
pitch during a pre-season friendly against Ukraine's Shakhtar
Donetsk but then had a change of heart.
Teams whose fans exhibit disorderly behaviour are now only
allowed to admit women and children under the age of 12 and
about 41,000 of them turned out to see Tuesday's match.
The more familiar chants were replaced by high-pitched
screams as the women and children cheered with excitement every
time the home team approached the penalty area, even if the
chance of a goal was remote.
Before kick off, players from both teams hurled flowers at
the crowd and applauded their new supporters.
"I will remember this night forever. It's not always that
you see so many women and children at a game," Fenerbahce
captain Alex de Souza said.
"It was a truly different experience with such a fun and
pleasant atmosphere," added Manisaspor midfielder Omer Aysan,
whose second-half goal forced the home team to settle for a draw
after Issiar Dia had given them the lead just before the break.
Women also showed their support for Fenerbahce's chairman
Aziz Yildirim, who is in prison following a match-fixing probe,
by wearing T-shirts emblazoned with his photograph.
Yildirm, said to be moved by Tuesday's event, addressed
female fans with a statement thanking them for their support.
More than 30 Turkish players and officials have been jailed
pending trial over match-fixing allegations. Fenerbahce were
excluded from this season's Champions League over the
allegations, allowing Trabzonspor to take their place.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Ken Ferris)