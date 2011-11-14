ISTANBUL Nov 14 Former Spanish international Guti has parted company with Besiktas after a 15-month spell with the club, Turkish media reported on Monday.

The midfielder's contract was terminated after he failed to return to the club following a three-day break, said the reports.

Guti, whose contract was due to expire in May 2012, had made only three appearances this season for Besiktas.

The 35-year-old played more than 500 games for Real Madrid before he left for the Turkish club in July 2010.

Guti, who joined Real's youth set-up in 1985 and made his first-team debut a decade later, helped the Spanish team win five La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.

Besiktas are seventh in the Turkish top-flight, four points behind leaders Fenerbahce after 10 matches.

The club was not available for immediate comment on Guti's departure. (Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Tony Jimenez)