ISTANBUL Nov 14 Former Spanish
international Guti has parted company with Besiktas after a
15-month spell with the club, Turkish media reported on Monday.
The midfielder's contract was terminated after he failed to
return to the club following a three-day break, said the
reports.
Guti, whose contract was due to expire in May 2012, had made
only three appearances this season for Besiktas.
The 35-year-old played more than 500 games for Real Madrid
before he left for the Turkish club in July 2010.
Guti, who joined Real's youth set-up in 1985 and made his
first-team debut a decade later, helped the Spanish team win
five La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.
Besiktas are seventh in the Turkish top-flight, four points
behind leaders Fenerbahce after 10 matches.
The club was not available for immediate comment on Guti's
departure.
