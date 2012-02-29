ISTANBUL Feb 29 Turkey lost 2-1 at home
to Slovakia in a friendly on Wednesday despite a late goal from
Omer Toprak, failing to provide cheer for home fans amid a
match-fixing investigation which has shaken the domestic league.
It was a disappointing first game in charge for Turkey coach
Abdullah Avci, who took over in November from Dutchman Guus
Hiddink following the country's failure to qualify for Euro
2012.
Slovakia, who also failed to reached this year's tournament
on Poland and Ukraine, went ahead in the 24th minute through
Vladimir Weiss. Miroslav Stoch doubled their lead in the 39th
minute with a shot from outside the area.
With just five minutes of normal time remaining, Toprak
pulled a goal back for Turkey with a tap-in after a corner but
there was little more to cheer about for the fans at the stadium
in the western Turkish city of Bursa.
A Turkish court is currently trying 93 defendants, including
the chairman of champions Fenerbahce, on charges of
match-fixing. The Turkish Football Federation appointed a new
chairman on Monday to try to resolve the crisis.
(Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Ed Osmond)