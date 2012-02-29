ISTANBUL Feb 29 Turkey lost 2-1 at home to Slovakia in a friendly on Wednesday despite a late goal from Omer Toprak, failing to provide cheer for home fans amid a match-fixing investigation which has shaken the domestic league.

It was a disappointing first game in charge for Turkey coach Abdullah Avci, who took over in November from Dutchman Guus Hiddink following the country's failure to qualify for Euro 2012.

Slovakia, who also failed to reached this year's tournament on Poland and Ukraine, went ahead in the 24th minute through Vladimir Weiss. Miroslav Stoch doubled their lead in the 39th minute with a shot from outside the area.

With just five minutes of normal time remaining, Toprak pulled a goal back for Turkey with a tap-in after a corner but there was little more to cheer about for the fans at the stadium in the western Turkish city of Bursa.

A Turkish court is currently trying 93 defendants, including the chairman of champions Fenerbahce, on charges of match-fixing. The Turkish Football Federation appointed a new chairman on Monday to try to resolve the crisis. (Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Ed Osmond)