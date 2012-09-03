ISTANBUL, Sept 3 Turkish club Fenerbahce has started negotiations with Chelsea to buy midfielder Raul Meireles, the club said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who has played more than 60 times for Portugal, was signed by Chelsea on a four-year contract from Premier League rivals Liverpool in 2011.

The Istanbul club, runners-up to Galatasaray last season in Turkey's Super League, have been looking to bolster their midfield after Emre Belozoglu left for Atletico Madrid on a free transfer earlier this year.

Turkey's transfer window closes on Wednesday. (Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Nick Tattersall)