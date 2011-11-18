Nov 18 Turkish championship result and standings
on Friday.
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Trabzonspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 10 6 3 1 15 9 21
-------------------------
2 Trabzonspor 11 5 5 1 17 11 20
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 10 5 3 2 15 9 18
4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 10 5 3 2 15 10 18
-------------------------
5 Manisaspor 10 5 3 2 11 7 18
-------------------------
6 Orduspor 10 4 5 1 10 6 17
7 Besiktas 10 5 2 3 15 13 17
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 11 4 3 4 13 13 15
9 Eskisehirspor 10 4 2 4 12 12 14
10 Genclerbirligi 10 4 2 4 14 16 14
11 Sivasspor 10 4 2 4 14 18 14
12 Bursaspor 10 3 4 3 14 10 13
13 Kayserispor 10 3 1 6 13 15 10
14 Antalyaspor 10 2 4 4 8 12 10
15 Gaziantepspor 10 2 3 5 9 11 9
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 10 2 2 6 10 14 8
17 Samsunspor 10 1 5 4 8 14 8
18 Ankaragucu 10 0 2 8 9 22 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Ankaragucu v Karabukspor (1100)
Kayserispor v Orduspor (1400)
Fenerbahce v Eskisehirspor (1700)
Playing on Sunday
Antalyaspor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1100)
Sivasspor v Genclerbirligi (1100)
Gaziantepspor v Manisaspor (1400)
Besiktas v Galatasaray (1700)
Playing on Monday
Bursaspor v Samsunspor (1800)
