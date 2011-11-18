Soccer-Greek championship fixtures

Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, February 11 (GMT) Veria v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v Atromitos (1515) Olympiakos Piraeus v Larissa (1730) Sunday, February 12 (GMT) Kerkyra v Levadiakos (1300) Platanias v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v PAOK Salonika (1515) Panathinaikos v Panetolikos (1730) Monday, February 13 (GMT) Iraklis v AEK