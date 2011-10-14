Oct 14 Turkish championship result and
standings on Friday.
Trabzonspor 3 Ankaragucu 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 5 4 1 0 10 4 13
-------------------------
2 Trabzonspor 6 3 2 1 10 6 11
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 5 3 1 1 9 4 10
4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
-------------------------
5 Besiktas 5 3 1 1 7 4 10
-------------------------
6 Mersin Idmanyurdu 5 3 1 1 9 7 10
7 Bursaspor 5 3 0 2 11 6 9
8 Orduspor 5 2 2 1 4 3 8
9 Eskisehirspor 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
10 Antalyaspor 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
11 Sivasspor 5 2 1 2 8 9 7
12 Samsunspor 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
13 Manisaspor 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
14 Genclerbirligi 5 1 2 2 5 9 5
15 Karabukspor 5 1 1 3 6 9 4
-------------------------
16 Kayserispor 5 1 1 3 4 8 4
17 Gaziantepspor 5 0 1 4 2 8 1
18 Ankaragucu 6 0 1 5 6 14 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Orduspor v Eskisehirspor (1200)
Besiktas v Kayserispor (1600)
Sivasspor v Gaziantepspor (1600)
Playing on Sunday
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Samsunspor (1200)
Genclerbirligi v Antalyaspor (1200)
Galatasaray v Bursaspor (1600)
Manisaspor v Karabukspor (1600)
Playing on Monday
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Fenerbahce (1700)