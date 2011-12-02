Dec 2 Turkish championship result and standings
on Friday.
Sivasspor 2 Trabzonspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 12 7 4 1 16 9 25
2 Galatasaray 12 6 4 2 17 10 22
3 Manisaspor 12 6 4 2 13 8 22
4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 12 6 3 3 19 13 21
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 13 5 6 2 19 14 21
6 Besiktas 12 6 3 3 16 13 21
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 12 5 3 4 14 13 18
8 Orduspor 12 4 5 3 10 8 17
------------------------
9 Eskisehirspor 12 5 2 5 15 15 17
10 Bursaspor 12 4 4 4 16 13 16
11 Genclerbirligi 12 4 4 4 15 17 16
12 Sivasspor 13 4 4 5 18 23 16
13 Kayserispor 12 4 1 7 14 16 13
14 Antalyaspor 12 3 4 5 10 14 13
15 Karabukspor 12 3 2 7 14 17 11
-------------------------
16 Samsunspor 12 2 5 5 9 15 11
17 Gaziantepspor 12 2 4 6 11 15 10
18 Ankaragucu 12 1 2 9 13 26 5
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Gaziantepspor v Samsunspor (1100)
Genclerbirligi v Galatasaray (1400)
Fenerbahce v Ankaragucu (1700)
Playing on Sunday
Antalyaspor v Karabukspor (1100)
Kayserispor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1100)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Manisaspor (1400)
Bursaspor v Eskisehirspor (1700)
Playing on Monday
Besiktas v Orduspor (1800)
