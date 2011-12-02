Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 Cologne 1 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Bayern Munich 1 Schalke 04 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Freiburg 0 Hertha Berlin 1 FC Ingolstadt 04 0 Hoffenheim 4 Mainz 0 Friday, February 3 Hamburg SV 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich