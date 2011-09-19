Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
(Fixes table)
Sept 18 Turkish championship result and standings on Monday. Besiktas 3 Ankaragucu 1
Played on Sunday Galatasaray 3 Samsunspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Bursaspor 3 Sivasspor 0 Eskisehirspor 4
Played on Saturday Genclerbirligi 2 Karabukspor 1 Orduspor 1 Manisaspor 0 Trabzonspor 0 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1
Played on Friday Gaziantepspor 1 Fenerbahce 3 Kayserispor 0 Antalyaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bursaspor 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 1 Eskisehirspor 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 ------------------------- 5 Antalyaspor 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 ------------------------- 6 Besiktas 2 1 0 1 4 3 6 7 Genclerbirligi 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 8 Galatasaray 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 8 Karabukspor 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 10 Orduspor 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 11 Samsunspor 2 1 0 1 4 5 3 12 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 13 Manisaspor 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 13 Trabzonspor 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 15 Ankaragucu 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 ------------------------- 16 Gaziantepspor 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 17 Kayserispor 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 18 Sivasspor 2 0 0 2 1 6 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (