Dec 4 Turkish championship results and standings
on Sunday.
Antalyaspor 2 Karabukspor 1
Bursaspor 0 Eskisehirspor 1
Kayserispor 1 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Manisaspor 0
Played on Saturday
Fenerbahce 4 Ankaragucu 2
Gaziantepspor 1 Samsunspor 0
Genclerbirligi 0 Galatasaray 1
Played on Friday
Sivasspor 2 Trabzonspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 13 8 4 1 20 11 28
2 Galatasaray 13 7 4 2 18 10 25
3 Manisaspor 13 6 5 2 13 8 23
4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 13 6 3 4 19 14 21
4 Trabzonspor 13 5 6 2 19 14 21
-------------------------
6 Besiktas 12 6 3 3 16 13 21
7 Eskisehirspor 13 6 2 5 16 15 20
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 13 5 4 4 14 13 19
-------------------------
9 Orduspor 12 4 5 3 10 8 17
10 Bursaspor 13 4 4 5 16 14 16
11 Kayserispor 13 5 1 7 15 16 16
12 Genclerbirligi 13 4 4 5 15 18 16
13 Antalyaspor 13 4 4 5 12 15 16
14 Sivasspor 13 4 4 5 18 23 16
15 Gaziantepspor 13 3 4 6 12 15 13
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 13 3 2 8 15 19 11
17 Samsunspor 13 2 5 6 9 16 11
18 Ankaragucu 13 1 2 10 15 30 5
6-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Besiktas v Orduspor (1800)
