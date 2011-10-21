Oc t 21 Result and standings from the
Turkish
championship on Friday
Antalyaspor 0 Galatasaray 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 6 5 1 0 12 5 16
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 7 4 2 1 11 5 14
-------------------------
3 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 6 4 1 1 11 5 13
4 Trabzonspor 6 3 2 1 10 6 11
-------------------------
5 Orduspor 6 3 2 1 6 4 11
-------------------------
6 Mersin Idmanyurdu 6 3 1 2 10 9 10
7 Besiktas 6 3 1 2 7 6 10
8 Bursaspor 6 3 0 3 12 8 9
9 Genclerbirligi 6 2 2 2 8 9 8
9 Sivasspor 6 2 2 2 8 9 8
11 Manisaspor 6 2 2 2 6 7 8
12 Antalyaspor 7 2 2 3 5 8 8
13 Eskisehirspor 6 2 1 3 7 7 7
14 Kayserispor 6 2 1 3 6 8 7
15 Samsunspor 6 1 2 3 6 11 5
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 6 1 1 4 7 11 4
17 Gaziantepspor 6 0 2 4 2 8 2
18 Ankaragucu 6 0 1 5 6 14 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 22
Eskisehirspor v Manisaspor (1200)
Bursaspor v Trabzonspor (1600)
Karabukspor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1600)
Sunday, October 23
Ankaragucu v Orduspor (1200)
Kayserispor v Sivasspor (1200)
Fenerbahce v Samsunspor (1600)
Gaziantepspor v Genclerbirligi (1600)
Monday, October 24
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Besiktas (1700)