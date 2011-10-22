Oct 22 Results and standings from the
Turkish
championship on Saturday
Bursaspor 1 Trabzonspor 1
Eskisehirspor 0 Manisaspor 2
Karabukspor 2 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0
Played on Friday
Antalyaspor 0 Galatasaray 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 6 5 1 0 12 5 16
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 7 4 2 1 11 5 14
-------------------------
3 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 7 4 1 2 11 7 13
4 Trabzonspor 7 3 3 1 11 7 12
-------------------------
5 Orduspor 6 3 2 1 6 4 11
-------------------------
6 Manisaspor 7 3 2 2 8 7 11
7 Bursaspor 7 3 1 3 13 9 10
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 6 3 1 2 10 9 10
9 Besiktas 6 3 1 2 7 6 10
10 Genclerbirligi 6 2 2 2 8 9 8
10 Sivasspor 6 2 2 2 8 9 8
12 Antalyaspor 7 2 2 3 5 8 8
13 Karabukspor 7 2 1 4 9 11 7
14 Eskisehirspor 7 2 1 4 7 9 7
15 Kayserispor 6 2 1 3 6 8 7
-------------------------
16 Samsunspor 6 1 2 3 6 11 5
17 Gaziantepspor 6 0 2 4 2 8 2
18 Ankaragucu 6 0 1 5 6 14 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
Ankaragucu v Orduspor (1200)
Kayserispor v Sivasspor (1200)
Fenerbahce v Samsunspor (1600)
Gaziantepspor v Genclerbirligi (1600)
Monday, October 24
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Besiktas (1700)